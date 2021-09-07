Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Albany International were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Albany International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Albany International by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $450,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,949.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $119,017,944.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,804.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,576,644 shares of company stock valued at $119,913,377. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

AIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $77.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 14.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

