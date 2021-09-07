Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.09.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $286,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 14,665 shares of company stock valued at $862,324 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 470.6% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.17. The stock had a trading volume of 35,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,338. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $34.83 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average of $64.10. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.54) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.