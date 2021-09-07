Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Airgain reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 183.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airgain has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Airgain by 2.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 489,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP increased its holdings in Airgain by 73.3% in the second quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 468,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Airgain by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 360,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 16,706 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airgain in the second quarter worth about $6,590,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 56.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 88,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIRG stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $14.07. 470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,419. Airgain has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $29.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.64.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

