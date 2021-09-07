Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.950-$9.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.440-$2.540 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a positive rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $313.24.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $268.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $281.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.78.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $558,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

