Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

ACDVF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective (down from C$27.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities raised Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price (down previously from C$34.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of ACDVF opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Air Canada has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $24.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.85.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 137.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.89%. The business had revenue of $681.38 million during the quarter.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

