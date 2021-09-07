Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.41.

NYSE ADC opened at $74.61 on Monday. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.41.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 160,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,316 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $601,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $22,473,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,322,000 after acquiring an additional 379,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 35,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

