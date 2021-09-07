Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63 billion-$1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.280-$4.310 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on A. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.77.

Shares of A stock opened at $179.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $94.76 and a twelve month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,901 shares of company stock worth $6,023,274 over the last quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agilent Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Agilent Technologies worth $170,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

