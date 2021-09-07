Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.33 and last traded at $23.37. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGGZF. CIBC reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ag Growth International to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $30.51.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

