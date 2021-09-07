Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 5,057 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,057 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Amdocs by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,737,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,195,000 after acquiring an additional 13,872 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Amdocs by 1.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amdocs by 873.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs stock opened at $78.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.51 and a 200-day moving average of $77.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $54.68 and a 1-year high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

