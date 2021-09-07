Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of US Foods by 112.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,737,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,650,000 after buying an additional 2,507,260 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 30.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,555,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,249,000 after buying an additional 2,210,344 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 48.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,269,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,860,000 after buying an additional 1,723,706 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 13,228.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,572,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,955,000 after buying an additional 1,561,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of US Foods by 7,834.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,466,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,911,000 after buying an additional 1,448,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

USFD stock opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -331.27 and a beta of 1.82. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USFD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.64.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.