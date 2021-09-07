Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 41,018 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,018 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.43% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,072.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 278,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 254,539 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,206,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 211,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 149,265 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,957,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,509,000.

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $30.41 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.54.

