Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,112 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 211,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 11,236 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period.

Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF stock opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $35.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.46.

