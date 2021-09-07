Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:UCC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:UCC) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 6.96% of ProShares Ultra Consumer Services worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Consumer Services in the first quarter worth $294,000.

NYSEARCA UCC opened at $106.71 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra Consumer Services has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $108.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.69.

ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index. The Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index measures the performance of consumer spending in the goods industry of the United States equity market.

