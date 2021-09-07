Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 3,186 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 104,036 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $90.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.82. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $91.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $724,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

