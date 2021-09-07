Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Increased by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,573 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.0% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.77.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $4.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $661.82. The stock had a trading volume of 43,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,320. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $625.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $540.68. The company has a market capitalization of $315.29 billion, a PE ratio of 68.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.