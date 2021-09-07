Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3,412.74

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,412.74 ($44.59) and traded as high as GBX 3,527 ($46.08). Admiral Group shares last traded at GBX 3,510 ($45.86), with a volume of 397,157 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on ADM. Barclays raised their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,676 ($34.96) to GBX 2,751 ($35.94) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,599.86 ($33.97).

The stock has a market cap of £10.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,412.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,205.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $86.00. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In related news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,678 ($48.05), for a total value of £1,618.32 ($2,114.35). Also, insider Annette Court bought 734 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,606 ($47.11) per share, with a total value of £26,468.04 ($34,580.66).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

