Admiral Group (LON:ADM) PT Lowered to GBX 2,710 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,730 ($35.67) to GBX 2,710 ($35.41) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 22.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,676 ($34.96) to GBX 2,751 ($35.94) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,597 ($33.93).

Shares of ADM opened at GBX 3,498 ($45.70) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,412.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,205.72. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,548.98 ($33.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,706 ($48.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.40 billion and a PE ratio of 9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.90.

In related news, insider Annette Court bought 734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,606 ($47.11) per share, with a total value of £26,468.04 ($34,580.66). Also, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,678 ($48.05), for a total transaction of £1,618.32 ($2,114.35).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

