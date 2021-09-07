AceD Trading 40.6% Lower Over Last Week (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 7th. One AceD coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AceD has traded down 40.6% against the dollar. AceD has a market capitalization of $186,440.06 and approximately $11,159.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000046 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 331% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About AceD

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

