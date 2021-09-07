Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Position Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 550,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,980 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Absolute Software were worth $7,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Absolute Software by 458.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Absolute Software by 127.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Absolute Software by 38.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ABST. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Absolute Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

ABST stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. Absolute Software Co. has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $620.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0626 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST).

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.