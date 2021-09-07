AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Increased by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $1,835,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,623,000 after acquiring an additional 103,972 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,121,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,321,000 after acquiring an additional 59,078 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 18.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,763,784. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The company has a market capitalization of $191.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.47.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

