A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 554,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,668 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $39,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,651,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,994,000 after buying an additional 526,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,479,000 after buying an additional 38,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,303,000 after buying an additional 206,708 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,192,000 after buying an additional 20,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,089,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,695,000 after buying an additional 130,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $73.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $73.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.79. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

