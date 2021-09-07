$958.20 Million in Sales Expected for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will announce sales of $958.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $937.60 million and the highest is $978.80 million. Patrick Industries reported sales of $700.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year sales of $3.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PATK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $1,107,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 296,956 shares in the company, valued at $25,303,620.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 296,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,612,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,910 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 77.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 123.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATK opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.45. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $47.74 and a 12-month high of $98.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

