$8.16 Million in Sales Expected for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will announce sales of $8.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.15 million. LightPath Technologies reported sales of $9.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year sales of $38.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.29 million to $38.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $38.51 million, with estimates ranging from $37.48 million to $39.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LightPath Technologies.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LPTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LightPath Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 94 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,983. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.33 and a beta of 1.35. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 363.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 148,061 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth about $324,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies; infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies; and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LightPath Technologies (LPTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.