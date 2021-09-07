$8.16 Million in Sales Expected for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will announce sales of $8.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.15 million. LightPath Technologies reported sales of $9.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year sales of $38.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.29 million to $38.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $38.51 million, with estimates ranging from $37.48 million to $39.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LightPath Technologies.

LPTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LightPath Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 94 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,983. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.33 and a beta of 1.35. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 363.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 148,061 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth about $324,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies; infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies; and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LightPath Technologies (LPTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.