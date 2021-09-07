$69.06 Million in Sales Expected for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to post sales of $69.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.50 million. Duck Creek Technologies reported sales of $58.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year sales of $258.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $258.30 million to $259.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $300.87 million, with estimates ranging from $298.62 million to $303.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

In other news, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $532,486.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 214,942 shares in the company, valued at $8,384,887.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 49,940 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $2,015,578.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 410,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,561,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,190 shares of company stock worth $7,235,664 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth about $4,131,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,237,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth about $910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.96. The company had a trading volume of 422,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,438. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.46. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.95.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

