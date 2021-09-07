63,158 Shares in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 63,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $30.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average of $27.28.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.