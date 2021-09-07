$602.81 Million in Sales Expected for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will post sales of $602.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $613.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $587.10 million. Woodward posted sales of $531.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year sales of $2.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

In other Woodward news, Director David P. Hess bought 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.77 per share, with a total value of $500,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,588. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $1,000,144.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,755.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWD. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Woodward by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Woodward by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,293,000 after acquiring an additional 24,487 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WWD stock opened at $119.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.04. Woodward has a 12-month low of $74.34 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

