52,223 Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 94.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,544,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,115,000 after buying an additional 10,004,116 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at $32,478,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 357.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,031,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,519 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at $7,177,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1,101.9% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,028,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 943,285 shares in the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.26. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 126.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.