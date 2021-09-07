511 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Bought by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $30,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 60.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $209.69 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $210.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.14. The firm has a market cap of $99.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,144.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.08.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

