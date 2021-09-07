$51.95 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will announce sales of $51.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.00 million. U.S. Well Services reported sales of $44.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full year sales of $254.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.70 million to $255.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $302.10 million, with estimates ranging from $298.20 million to $306.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow U.S. Well Services.

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:USWS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,045,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996,839. The company has a market capitalization of $76.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.67. U.S. Well Services has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $3.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08.

In other U.S. Well Services news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 200,909 shares of U.S. Well Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,909. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Well Services by 1,391.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,335,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,245,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 191,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Well Services by 394.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,436,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,137 shares during the period. 41.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Well Services (USWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.