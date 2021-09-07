4,529 Shares in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom during the first quarter worth $2,288,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom during the first quarter worth $304,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom during the first quarter worth $815,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freedom by 66.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Freedom by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freedom alerts:

In other Freedom news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total value of $804,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRHC opened at $63.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $68.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Freedom had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 67.57%. The firm had revenue of $124.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freedom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.