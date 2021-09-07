3,973 Shares in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,843,000 after buying an additional 542,198 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,708,000 after buying an additional 522,299 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,562,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,122,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,694,000 after buying an additional 248,484 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $90.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $91.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.82.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.23%.

HLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $724,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $724,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

