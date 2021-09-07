371 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Purchased by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $49,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894 in the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on IDXX. Barclays raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $683.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $673.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $583.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $347.54 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 82.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

