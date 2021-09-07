$3.19 EPS Expected for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) will report $3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.44 and the lowest is $2.99. Huntington Ingalls Industries reported earnings of $5.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full-year earnings of $13.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.10 to $13.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $14.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.12 to $15.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.29.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $203.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $224.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 375 shares of company stock worth $79,925 over the last 90 days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 21,566.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

