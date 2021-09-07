$279.81 Million in Sales Expected for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will report sales of $279.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $280.42 million and the lowest is $279.00 million. Hostess Brands posted sales of $260.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.12. 29,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,433. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Hostess Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,096,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,753,000 after purchasing an additional 16,837 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Hostess Brands by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 197,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,020 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hostess Brands by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 139,870 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Hostess Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,329,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,091,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,520,000.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

