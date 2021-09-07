2,530 Shares in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Kopin during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kopin during the first quarter valued at $166,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Kopin by 287.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,237 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Kopin during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new position in Kopin during the first quarter valued at $315,000. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 7,500 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $44,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kopin stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92. Kopin Co. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $535.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.12 and a beta of 2.18.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Kopin had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. Analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

