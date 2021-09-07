$226.91 Million in Sales Expected for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) This Quarter

Analysts expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to post sales of $226.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $215.00 million to $247.12 million. ProPetro posted sales of $133.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year sales of $831.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $802.66 million to $866.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.74 million to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.42 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 15.33%.

ProPetro stock opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $800.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $293,085.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,269.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 250.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 486,926 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 118,042 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 140,135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 23,823 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ProPetro by 518.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 337,613 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in ProPetro by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 596,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after buying an additional 213,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

