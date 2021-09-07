$217.80 Million in Sales Expected for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to announce sales of $217.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Groupon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $225.16 million and the lowest is $204.84 million. Groupon reported sales of $304.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year sales of $987.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $982.61 million to $992.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $958.12 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Groupon.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on GRPN shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.
NASDAQ GRPN opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Groupon has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The company has a market capitalization of $670.51 million, a PE ratio of 87.35 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.15.
Groupon Company Profile
Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
