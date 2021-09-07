$217.80 Million in Sales Expected for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to announce sales of $217.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Groupon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $225.16 million and the lowest is $204.84 million. Groupon reported sales of $304.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year sales of $987.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $982.61 million to $992.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $958.12 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Groupon.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GRPN shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Groupon by 410.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $44,187,000 after purchasing an additional 823,102 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Groupon by 415.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 719,925 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $31,072,000 after buying an additional 580,262 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Groupon by 94.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 747,324 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $32,255,000 after buying an additional 363,540 shares in the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new position in Groupon in the first quarter valued at about $12,015,000. Finally, Islet Management LP increased its holdings in Groupon by 69.2% in the first quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $27,800,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Groupon has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The company has a market capitalization of $670.51 million, a PE ratio of 87.35 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.15.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

