$21.50 Million in Sales Expected for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) to announce sales of $21.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.00 million. Falcon Minerals reported sales of $9.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 122.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year sales of $74.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $82.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $85.00 million, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $101.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLMN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Falcon Minerals stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.45. 255,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.18 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69. Falcon Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the first quarter worth $384,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 7.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 127,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the first quarter worth $158,037,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 44.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 30.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

