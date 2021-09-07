$2.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) will post sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yum China’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.86 billion and the highest is $2.87 billion. Yum China posted sales of $2.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year sales of $10.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.24 billion to $10.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.28 billion to $12.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 896,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Yum China by 11.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 148,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 15,406 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Yum China during the second quarter worth $1,117,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Yum China by 1.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 12.9% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum China stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $62.43. 18,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,387. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.01 and its 200 day moving average is $62.77. Yum China has a 52-week low of $49.81 and a 52-week high of $69.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

