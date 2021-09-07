$2.77 Million in Sales Expected for Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) to report sales of $2.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phunware’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.31 million. Phunware reported sales of $3.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full-year sales of $9.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 million to $10.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.16 million, with estimates ranging from $15.51 million to $16.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Phunware had a negative return on equity of 560.65% and a negative net margin of 429.56%.

PHUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of Phunware in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Phunware in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ PHUN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,905,347. The stock has a market cap of $83.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 12.05. Phunware has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHUN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Phunware by 5,267.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Phunware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phunware by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 250,499 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Phunware in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Phunware by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 178,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

