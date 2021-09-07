$179.74 Million in Sales Expected for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) to post $179.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $194.01 million and the lowest is $168.43 million. STORE Capital reported sales of $175.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year sales of $711.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $674.61 million to $763.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $760.44 million, with estimates ranging from $678.08 million to $863.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of STORE Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in STORE Capital by 21.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 61,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

STOR stock opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. STORE Capital has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.69%.

