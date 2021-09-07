1,772 Shares in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Bought by Bbva USA

Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in frontdoor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,550,000 after purchasing an additional 67,942 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in frontdoor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,251,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,990,000 after purchasing an additional 49,791 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in frontdoor by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,981,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,273,000 after purchasing an additional 81,358 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in frontdoor by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,513,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,330,000 after purchasing an additional 226,323 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in frontdoor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,413,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,985,000 after purchasing an additional 115,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.92. frontdoor, inc. has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.50.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 299.43%. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FTDR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

