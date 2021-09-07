1,724 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,724 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,438,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $834,272,000 after acquiring an additional 678,597 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 74.8% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 376,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,264,000 after acquiring an additional 161,300 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,806,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,161,000 after purchasing an additional 69,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 52.5% during the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 179,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,095,000 after purchasing an additional 61,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EME. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

EME stock opened at $122.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $129.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.20.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. On average, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

