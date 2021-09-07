$155.17 Million in Sales Expected for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will post $155.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $160.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $151.10 million. Trustmark reported sales of $182.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year sales of $651.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $639.90 million to $663.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $631.27 million, with estimates ranging from $617.40 million to $658.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $178.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.01. 372,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,178. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.94%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,805,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,722,000 after purchasing an additional 657,195 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,632,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,601,000 after purchasing an additional 217,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,994,000 after buying an additional 209,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,175,000 after buying an additional 145,668 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 501,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,888,000 after buying an additional 133,856 shares during the period. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

