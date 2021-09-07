$153.83 Million in Sales Expected for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) to post sales of $153.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $152.40 million and the highest is $156.09 million. Verra Mobility reported sales of $96.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full year sales of $523.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $516.00 million to $529.24 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $575.68 million, with estimates ranging from $569.18 million to $582.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 16.49%.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $15.43. The company had a trading volume of 19,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,321. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $116,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $1,274,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,285,750 shares of company stock worth $135,686,400 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRRM. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,097.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter worth $95,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

