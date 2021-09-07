$148.60 Million in Sales Expected for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to post $148.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $149.80 million and the lowest is $147.40 million. Columbia Banking System posted sales of $147.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year sales of $595.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $592.40 million to $597.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $663.60 million, with estimates ranging from $649.30 million to $677.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $146.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.35 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLB. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 37.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 24,983 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 55,733.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth approximately $518,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COLB stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.59. The company had a trading volume of 315,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,921. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average of $41.03. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

