$137.43 Million in Sales Expected for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) will announce $137.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.10 million to $140.20 million. FB Financial reported sales of $165.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year sales of $554.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $546.07 million to $561.39 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $542.46 million, with estimates ranging from $507.67 million to $564.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $135.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.88 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist cut their target price on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In related news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares in the company, valued at $454,014,318.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBK traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.21. 1,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,549. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.38. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 11.80%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FB Financial (FBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.