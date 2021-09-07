13,616 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Acquired by GSI Capital Advisors LLC

GSI Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,616 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,000. SBA Communications accounts for approximately 2.0% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 905.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded down $3.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $363.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,229. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $368.90. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 152.70 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $343.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.50.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total value of $24,527,422.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,403,755.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 274,960 shares of company stock worth $98,390,012. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

