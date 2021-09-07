13,004 Shares in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.06% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDOG. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 506,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,065,000 after acquiring an additional 61,266 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,754,000 after acquiring an additional 36,295 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the first quarter worth about $830,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter worth about $477,000.

SDOG stock opened at $53.01 on Tuesday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.63.

