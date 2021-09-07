11,300 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Acquired by Gemsstock Ltd.

Gemsstock Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,000. ASML comprises 2.5% of Gemsstock Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ASML by 209.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,692,000 after buying an additional 911,709 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $199,794,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 21.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,753,000 after purchasing an additional 234,222 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 34.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,482,000 after purchasing an additional 142,701 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,233,248,000 after purchasing an additional 133,558 shares during the period. 18.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $6.77 on Tuesday, reaching $864.87. 17,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.59, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $343.25 and a fifty-two week high of $862.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $759.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $674.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.50.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

